CDA urged to preserve capital greenery

Islamabad

The environmentalists have warned that the capital city may face worst kind of fog if the concerned authorities fail to preserve its green character in the coming years.

Khalid Qureshi, an environmentalist, said Islamabad has been blessed with tree cover and the Margalla Hills that act as lungs of the city. "If we fail to preserve vegetation and tree cover of the city then we will definitely face worst kind of fog in near future," he said. He said a large number of development projects are underway but there is a need to avoid cutting trees because betterment at the cost of environment cannot be acceptable in the civilized society.

Rizwan Sheikh, a student of environmental sciences, said both Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been taking benefit of tree cover so its destruction for the purpose of development would be harmful for millions of people living in the twin cities.

He said that it is quite encouraging to see that the government has taken notice of tree cutting at the Embassy Road and directed the concerned authorities to give explanation in this respect.