Alumni meeting held at IMCG (PG), F-7/4

Islamabad

The Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/4 held its first-ever alumni meet since its inception in 1982, says a press release.

In this connection there was a function at the college auditorium that was chaired by college Principal Sauleha Jabeen. The event was started with recitation of verses from holy Quran and followed by a ‘Naat’.

Among more than 150 guests, former principals and students, and present faculty members participated in the event and shared their golden memories.

In her welcome address, the principal thanked the guests and highlighted the importance and joy of recalling past memories. A special presentation on 35-year journey of college was shown, which was greatly admired and applauded by all of the distinguished guests. The president of Margala Alumni Association Khalida Masood Ali expressed her appreciation for the untiring efforts of the hosts team Margala for holding such a successful and memorable show.

Video messages of the alumni living abroad were also played which signified deep love and attachment for their alma mater. The function ended with a musical segment which added great entertainment to the participants of the event. At the end a lavish dinner was served at the main lawn of the college.