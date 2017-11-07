Tooth sensitivity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HEALTH TIP
If a tooth delivers a sharp pain any time you brush or chew on that side, you may have a problem called tooth hypersensitivity.
A recent study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association suggested that these practices be avoided:
Health Tips
* Aggressive tooth brushing.
* Whitening or abrasive toothpaste.
* Clenching the jaw.
* Consuming acidic drinks.
* Using tobacco.
