Tooth sensitivity

HEALTH TIP

If a tooth delivers a sharp pain any time you brush or chew on that side, you may have a problem called tooth hypersensitivity.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association suggested that these practices be avoided:

Health Tips

* Aggressive tooth brushing.

* Whitening or abrasive toothpaste.

* Clenching the jaw.

* Consuming acidic drinks.

* Using tobacco.