Karandaaz conducts study

KARACHI: Karandaaz Pakistan, working to promote access to finance for small businesses and financial inclusion in the country, has launched a study on warehouse receipt (WHR) financing in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

WHR financing is a form of institutional credit that is extended by banks to farmers and traders against physical commodities stored in licensed warehouses, it added.

A comprehensive analysis of the price trend of major agricultural commodities over the last five years reveals that WHR financing could be a viable source of credit for wheat, rice, cotton and maize farmers in Pakistan.

These commodities are storable and their post-harvest price trends over the last four to five years justify delayed marketing, it added.