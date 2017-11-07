Karandaaz conducts study

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karandaaz Pakistan, working to promote access to finance for small businesses and financial inclusion in the country, has launched a study on warehouse receipt (WHR) financing in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.
WHR financing is a form of institutional credit that is extended by banks to farmers and traders against physical commodities stored in licensed warehouses, it added.
A comprehensive analysis of the price trend of major agricultural commodities over the last five years reveals that WHR financing could be a viable source of credit for wheat, rice, cotton and maize farmers in Pakistan.
These commodities are storable and their post-harvest price trends over the last four to five years justify delayed marketing, it added.
