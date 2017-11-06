KP governor asked to help release innocent, ailing tribesmen

PESHAWAR: The parents of arrested tribesmen of Jannat Shah and Banda villages in Bajaur Agency on Sunday asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra to help release their innocent and ailing sons as they had committed no crime.

Talking to The News by telephone, they said that

officials of political administration and security forces had arrested over 28 innocent tribesmen, some of them chronic patients, following

an explosion in Rashakai

area in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal region, recently.

The parents of Mian Ajab Gul, Mian Sharifullah and Azizullah said that their sons were severely ill and had been under medical treatment for the last several months.

Mian Sharifullah had recently undergone a medical surgery while Azizullah is a cardiac patient, who has just arrived Pakistan from Saudi Arabia to start medication for his ailment here.

A family member said that wife of Alam Shah was also ill. She was admitted to Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar where doctors had advised Alam Shah to take her to a hospital in Peshawar due to her precarious condition.

However, he said Alam Shah was arrested in the meantime when he was making arrangements for taking his wife to Peshawar for treatment.

“The condition of Alam Shah’s wife deteriorated when she heard about the arrest of her husband. Now she is writhing in pain but there is no one to take her to Peshawar for treatment,” he said.

Parents of Himayatullah, Muhammad Idrees, Pachai Gul, Zahir Khan, Shahab, Naeem, Rozamin and others also claimed that their sons had committed no crime and were law-abiding citizens.

They appealed to governor to help release the innocent tribesmen as their families were going through severe mental agony and hardships.