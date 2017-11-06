Lights out

There is a dearth of streetlights on the main road leading towards Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi. The locality has more than 1,500 flats along both sides of the road. Electricity poles have been installed on both sides of the road. However, electricity has not been provided to illuminate the road.

Residents are deeply perplexed by this problem as major accidents have taken place on the road. In addition to accidents, cases of theft and robbery have also been reported. Those who live in the locality regularly pay taxes to the municipality. And yet, they have not been provided streetlights. The matter has been repeatedly highlighted. But the problem persists and only empty assurances are provided to locals. The relevant authorities need to take steps to address this issue.

Usama Rafique ( Karachi )