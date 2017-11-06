tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of parliamentarians, particularly from Karachi, to the anomaly in the property tax system. An apartment measuring a meagre hundred square yards is taxed where hardly a family with two small children can live and a 120 square yard house has been exempted from property tax.
Needless to say that on the basis of PT-1, all other taxes such as conservancy are levied. Irony is that a small apartment building comprising four floors with each floor having one flat, the entire area is charged four times. Where as a 120 sq-yard double-storey house is subjected to a small amount of tax. The authorities must take notice of these irregularities. It is hoped that the plight of small flat owners will be given due consideration.
Muhammad Asad Khan ( Karachi )
