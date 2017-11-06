Property tax

This is to draw the attention of parliamentarians, particularly from Karachi, to the anomaly in the property tax system. An apartment measuring a meagre hundred square yards is taxed where hardly a family with two small children can live and a 120 square yard house has been exempted from property tax.

Needless to say that on the basis of PT-1, all other taxes such as conservancy are levied. Irony is that a small apartment building comprising four floors with each floor having one flat, the entire area is charged four times. Where as a 120 sq-yard double-storey house is subjected to a small amount of tax. The authorities must take notice of these irregularities. It is hoped that the plight of small flat owners will be given due consideration.

Muhammad Asad Khan ( Karachi )