Loadshedding

When it came in power, the PML-N-led government vowed to resolve all major challenges being faced by the country. During the tenure of four and a half year, the government did quite a lot of work to address the challenges. It restored peace in Karachi, worked to stabilise the economy and took action to deal with the gas and electricity crises. It was successful to a large extent.

However, it is sad to note that for the last couple of days, electricity loadshedding has once again started in big cities. Power remains out for four to six hours, bringing the daily routine of residents to a standstill. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan will be a loadshedding-free country by November 2017. However, in reality the opposite is true. The government take remedial measures to resolve the issue.

Engr Asim Nawab ( Islamabad )