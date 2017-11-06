Canadian religious scholar visits UIPM office

Islamabad

Canadian religious scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Hussain Allawi, Executive Director, Madina Institute, Toronto, visited Universal Interfaith peace Mission head office in New Sohan, Islamabad and exchanged views with UIPM Chairman Dr Allama GR Chishti about the intellectual paradigms being bridged by curriculum with a balanced and moderate approach to religion in Canada.

According to a press release, Sheikh Ibrahim apprised, Dr Chishti as how, Canada has become a great leader of interfaith peace and harmony around the world and a beacon for others to follow.

He said that Madina Institute is trying to bridge the curriculum gap though moderate approach to religion as the institute is integrating national curriculum with religious education to equip the students with concepts of modernised education with moderate approach to religion.

Sheikh Ibrahim apprised Dr Chishti while Islam is one of the fastest growing religions of the world the reality is that in some parts of the world it is still a minority. “The Institute strives to fulfil the demands of Islamic societies in countries such as America, Canada, Europe and South Africa, wherein the Muslim population is considered a minority.

Dr Chishti told the visiting delegation that no subject of interfaith is taught in curriculum around Pakistan. There is no control over interpretation of religion therefore some irresponsible people try to harm the overall religious values and give their own interpretation of Quran and Sunnah.

He appreciated the example set by the Canadian government in allowing bridging curriculum with a balanced and moderate approach to religion. “By adopting the Canadian approach we can also get rid of people who try to interpret the religion in their own manner,” he added.

He drew the attention of the visiting scholars towards the most persisting hurdles and hindrances in the way of interfaith harmony pointing out that being a Muslim country and also a signatory to Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Freedom 1948 of United Nations confusion persists in society as to which law it has to abide by; national or international due to their contrasting natures.

Dr Chishti also apprised Sheikh Ibrahim that he has been invited to attend the first Preliminary Session for Parliament in Canada which is being held in Singapore later this month. Earlier, Sheikh Ibrahim also delivered Juma sermon at Jamia Masjid Mai Saleem Akhtar and shed light of teachings of Islam.