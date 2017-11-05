Nawaz to launch mass-contact drive

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique called on PML-N president Nawaz Sharif and discussed the prevailing situation and the future line of action.

During the meeting on Saturday, Awaz briefed Nawaz on his meeting with the parliamentary leaders of various parties. It was decided that the former prime minister would launch a mass-contact movement by holding a rally in Abbottabad on the 12th of this month after which the schedule for other public meetings is to be issued.

According to media reports, Nawaz also discussed the strategy for the mass-contact movement in southern Punjab and tasked Ayaz with ending the factions in the party.