BPL: Watch matches live on Geo Super

KARACHI: Geo Super is televising live and exclusive the top level professional Twenty20 cricket franchise league of Bangladesh. Fifth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started on Saturday (November 4).

The competition features seven teams from seven different cities. As many as 18 Pakistani players are also participating in the BPL. The season is expected to end on December 12, 2017, with the defending champion Dhaka Dynamites playing against newbies Sylhet Sixers in the first game at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

A total of 46 matches will be played on three venues at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chittagong), Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium (Dhaka) and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Chittagong Vikings, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Khulna Titans, Rajshahi Kings, Sylhet Sixers and Rangpur Riders are the teams who will play in this latest BPL season.

Pakistani super star Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Sami, Usama Mir, Shoaib Malik ,Roman Raees Khan, Imran Khan Junior, Fahim Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Misbah ul Haq, Shahdab Khan, Sohail Tanvir and many more are participating in this mega event. Beside this international stars like Sangakarra, Watson, Naraine, Evin Lewis, Cameron Delport, Dickwella, Daren Sammy, Lendil Simmons, Luke Wright, Rashid Khan, Joes Butler, Muhammad Nabi, Marlon Sameuls, Darren Barvo, Chris Gayle, Mustafizur Rehman, Shakib ul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Carlos Braithwait and other are playing the League.