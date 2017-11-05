Sharif family bank account details: British authorities turn down NAB’s request

ISLAMABAD: The British authorities have turned down the National Accountability Bureau’s request for bank account details of offshore companies owned by the Sharif family.

According to NAB sources, they wrote a letter to the British authorities seeking details of bank accounts that run the offshore companies owned by the Sharif family. However, the British authorities turned down the request, saying the NAB had not provided them with enough details to ascertain what exactly was sought in the letter, Geo News reported.

The NAB officials have expressed displeasure over the response, sources said.

They have made the letter a part of Volume 10 of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

Earlier, a law officer of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) had declined to assist the JIT in probing the alleged offences committed by the offshore companies owned by the Sharif family – Nescoll Limited and Neilson Enterprises.

The response from BVI’s law officer was a reply to a request of mutual legal assistance from JIT head Wajid Zia.

The request sought help in the confirmation and verification of certain documents.