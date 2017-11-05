Capital suggestion: Potpourri

The PML-N is currently fielding three prime ministers: the de-facto PM (Nawaz Sharif), the de-jure PM (Shahid Khaqan Abbasi) and the PM in-waiting (Shahbaz Sharif). The de-jure PM (SKA), along with the PM in-waiting (SS), hatched out the ‘Lahore Plan’ – a reconciliation plan. The de-jure PM (SKA) along with the PM in-waiting (SS) went to London to meet with the de-facto PM (NS). The ‘London Order’ completely blasted the ‘Lahore Plan’.

Within the PML-N, there’s a confrontation block and a reconciliation block. The de-facto PM (NS), along with his daughter, leads the confrontation block. Of the 188 PML-N MNAs in the National Assembly, eight are in the confrontation block (the other 180 are in the reconciliation block).

The de-jure PM’s model of governance is institution-based as opposed to the de-facto PM’s personality-based governance. To be certain, challenges abound – serious ones on the economic front and even more serious ones on the external front. The de-jure PM’s institution-based decision-making is the positive dimension of the current transitory set-up.

Yes, the de-jure PM travelled to London as an ordinary citizen with no protocol and then used public transport from the airport to the hotel. Imagine, the de-jure PM paid for the hotel using his personal credit card. These are other positive dimensions of the current transitory set-up.

Moving into the future, the de-facto PM (NS) is bent upon smashing the system via firing and hiring. Moving into the future, the de-facto PM (NS) wants his cake and eats it too. Moving into the future, the PML-N hierarchy’s top-most priority is to keep the party intact. As a consequence, the message that the PML-N’s top hierarchy is sending to its MNAs is that the dark clouds over the party are dispersing and that they should not abandon the party. The message coming out of the accountability court, however, is that the clouds are actually getting thicker.

The de-jure PM’s cabinet is unable to decide if it wants to govern Pakistan or just focus on defending the de-facto PM and his family. The current criminal proceedings are ‘State vs Mian M Nawaz Sharif & others’. The de-jure PM would have to decide if the PML-N government is with the State or with ‘Mian M Nawaz Sharif & others’. Time is running out.

The so-called ‘London Order’ failed to address the all-important succession issue. The de-facto PM is bent upon using the PML-N platform to confront state institutions. For the PML-N as a political entity, there’s a clear-cut clash of interests – the Sharif family’s interests, the party’s interests and the national interests. The de-facto PM (NS) has four options: face the courts; mobilise public support to scuttle the court proceedings; change the laws under which he is proceeded against; or dilute the powers of whoever acts against him. Meanwhile, the Model Town Report and Hudaibiya are the two swords waiting to come out. And when they do, there will be a new PM in-waiting (CN).

This is elite democracy at its best. There’s nothing in it for the 210 million Pakistanis. What matters the most for the 210 million Pakistanis is economics – an economy that is racing to a tipping point. But everyone in the corridors of power is only looking after his or her own economics. This is exclusionary politics at its best. And exclusionary politics must be laid to rest.

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected] Twitter: @saleemfarrukh