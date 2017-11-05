The poet of Sindh

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was the greatest poet whose thought-provoking poetry is a gem for so many people. His poems are laced with the message of love and empathy. Saturday (Nov 4) marked the beginning of Urs celebrations of this great poet. The three-day occasion will be celebrated through multiple conferences where renowned poets will come together to talk about his poetry.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai guided people on various issues through his poetry. He preached peace and tolerance. Although his poetry is included in the school and college syllabi, more is needed to be done to spread his message among the people. The Sindh government must conduct seminars and conferences to spread his message of love.

Shafique Wassan ( Khairpur )