For a better society

White collar crimes, organised crimes, political crimes, political chaos and other social ills are increasing in our society at a fast pace, but nothing is being done to enforce law and to control crimes. Many organisations are in fiasco.

Structural changes are needed in all the components of system to bring it in tune with the values of the times. Above all, the organisational changes are extremely necessary to tone up efficiency of various organisations.

Hashim Abro ( Islamabad )