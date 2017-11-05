It’s a difficult life

Unavailability of clean water and electricity, and broken roads are some of the major problems being faced by residents of Ginnah which is a small town in Turbat.

These are the basic facilities and it is unfortunate that due to the negligence of the government, the life in Ginnah has become difficult. It is the responsibility of the government to take immediate steps to resolve these issues.

Hemina Nazir ( Turbat )