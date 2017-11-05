Sun November 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

It’s a difficult life

It’s a difficult life

Unavailability of clean water and electricity, and broken roads are some of the major problems being faced by residents of Ginnah which is a small town in Turbat.

These are the basic facilities and it is unfortunate that due to the negligence of the government, the life in Ginnah has become difficult. It is the responsibility of the government to take immediate steps to resolve these issues.

Hemina Nazir ( Turbat )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement