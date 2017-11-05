Men at work

The multibillion dollar Orange Line Metro Train project is under construction. The project that will make the transportation system of Lahore even better has so far claimed the lives of at least 25 labourers. In addition, some citizens have also met with accidents while passing under the bridge surrounded by heavy machinery. The families of the deceased are given assurance of compensatory benefits, but this is not enough.

Nobody can deny the fact that without infrastructure, the economy of a country cannot be transformed. However, the construction work should not be putting the lives of workers in danger. The heavy flow of traffic near the construction site also results in fatal accidents. The higher authorities should make alternative routes and divert the traffic on them. No vehicle should be allowed to enter the area where heavy machinery is operational. It is said, prevention is better than cure. Adequate steps should be taken to avoid major accidents.

Junaid Ali Malik ( Lahore )