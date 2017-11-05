It’s all about cleanliness

It is an old saying that a healthy body have a healthy brain. European countries are extremely cautious about food items. In these countries, food items are not kept uncovered under the scorching sun. But in our country, even the finest restaurants are not cautious about cleanliness. Profiteers are making money at the cost of people’s health. These profiteers are also playing with the health of children.

Many street vendors install their stalls near schools’ building and sell low quality chips and colourful toffees. These substandard products are dangerous for children. The government must take solid step in the greater interest of children. Steps should be taken to put an end to this ugly practice. Seminars should be held in school to let children know about the dangers of eating unhealthy food. A ban should be placed on factories that are manufacturing such products.

Tariq Nawaz ( Shamozai )