Teachers’ attention

Every school has a number of weak students. These are the students who require special attention of teachers. However, in a majority of schools, teachers normally pay more attention to bright students. Because of this lack of attention, a large number of students get disappointed and quit the study. A recent survey has revealed that in our country around 5.5 million children are out-of-school.

Although many children quit studies because of financial problems, it is also a fact that many students feel neglected and couldn’t cope with pressure. The education department of our country should come up with steps to deal with the situation. Extra classes should be conducted for students. If we continue to ignore the problems of students, the country will keep regressing.

Ali Jan Mehr ( Makuran )