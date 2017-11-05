A healthy lifestyle

Diabetes is third major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. With more than 7.1 million people with diabetes, Pakistan is ranked 10th in the world. The high number shows that there is a dire need to change our eating habits. We must stop overeating and stop leading a sedentary lifestyle. We must raise awareness among the people. World Diabetes Day will be celebrated on November 14.We need to use available resources to bring down the number of this fatal disease.

The government and the country’s healthcare department should also promote the use of fruit and healthy food. The excessive use of soft drinks and oily food must be discouraged. This can be done through the following ways. Health-related programmes should be telecasted on TVs and radios. Healthcare professionals should be sent to schools, colleges and universities to raise awareness among students.

Salman Khan Soomro ( Larkana )