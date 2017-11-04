PHC urged to ensure equal ‘Shaheed Package’ for martyred cops of all ranks

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) was moved on Friday against the policy on "Shaheed Package" in the Police Department and for following a uniform policy for all martyrs irrespective of their rank and grade in the force.

The writ petition was filed by senior lawyer Muhammad Khursheed Khan against what he termed discriminatory policy about "Shaheed Package" for the police martyrs as a police constable gets less money and privileges while an officer of high rank is given a bigger amount and facilities.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through chief secretary, inspector general of the police and provincial secretary finance were made parties in the writ petition.

"The country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is in grip of terrorism and different law-enforcement agencies are fighting the war against terrorism. About 80,000 people have sacrificed their lives in the war," the petitioner said. He pointed out that along with the other law-enforcement agencies the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police personnel have also sacrificed their lives and rendered other services in the war against terrorism.

The petitioner said that police jawans on many occasions stopped the suicide bombers and sacrificed their lives.

Muhammad Khursheed Khan cited relevant verses from the holy Quran while arguing that there is no division and difference among the martyrs. He argued that the government had adopted a discriminatory attitude and policy for the martyrs serving in different ranks.

He said that as per the government policy the family of a constable gets less "Shaheed Package" and privileges than the martyred officers in the Police Department.

Besides, he said the legal heirs of the low-ranking martyred policemen did not get the "Shaheed Package" on time. He said they are often forced to move the high court for getting the full compensation package.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the government to provide the record about different kinds of "Shaheed Package" for the police force and civilians.

He quoted versus from the Quran that the "Shaheed" is alive rather than dead and urged the court to pass an order to the government to continue releasing salary and annual increments of the police martyrs till the age of their retirement.

He requested the court to direct the government and Police Department to pay the "Shaheed Package" to police martyrs with honour and dignity the way it is paid to the legal heirs of the martyred army jawans at their homes.

He pleaded for appointing an officer in every district for giving the "Shaheed Package" to the families of the martyred cops with honour and also for solving the problems of the legal heirs of the martyrs.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the government to celebrate the martyrs' day in public places and invite dignitaries from all walks of life to commemorate the day with zeal and spirit rather than observing it in the Police Lines only.