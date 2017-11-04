Afghan war changed socio-political milieu of Pakistan, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the Afghan war was imposed by a dictator on Pakistan which badly affected the country's socio-political system.

This he said while talking to Pakistan Media Club, a body of TV anchors and producers who called on him here at the CM House on Friday evening. Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, MPAs, Saeed Ghani, Dr Mahesh Malani and Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif and Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro also attended the meeting.

He said the Afghan war was a turning point in the peaceful history of the country. It brought heaps of weapons in Pakistan, particularly into Karachi. It was the war which turned an open-minded segment of the society into fanatics.

“The criminal elements emerged because weapons were easily available and they managed to enter the political system,” he said and added this trend caused serious damage to the politics apart from destroying a peaceful, business-oriented culture.

The chief minister said several police operations were launched against criminals in Karachi but the criminals had patronage and they killed over 150 policemen who participated in the operations badly damaging the police morale.” PPP inherited worst law and order situation when it came into power, he said.

The government launched a targeted operation in which police, Rangers and intelligence organisations worked hard and achieved the desired results,” he said.

The chief minister said the provincial government has enhanced the salaries of the police, imparted them best training, made recruitments purely on merit and enhanced the compensation amount substantially for those killed in line of duty.

“We have also strengthened them with latest weapons, vehicles and other gadgets,” he said and added “now the police of the city is morally on high ground. Replying to a question, he said that Rangers would stay in Sindh, particularly in Karachi till the police are made capable of dealing the situation on their own.

Talking about coal mining, the chief minister said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had started mining projects, but just after removal of her government the successive government scrapped all the agreements her government had made with the investors. The situation degenerated to such an extent that when the Sindh government in 2010 invited international tenders for coal mining in Thar, not a single party participated. “Finally we decided to form a company in partnership with Engro. He said today over 50 percent mining work has been completed while about 60 percent of the work on power plant has been achieved. “Now, the international firms are in queue to invest in Thar,” he said and added " it is the sign of the credibility, the provincial government has earned internationally."

The chief minister said important roads of Karachi have been reconstructed along with some underpasses and flyovers. The Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, University Road and various other important roads give an excellent look,” he said and added soon Karachi would be the most developed city of the country, he vowed.

Talking about his government efforts in health sector, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that when the provincial government took over JPMC under 18th Amendment its budget was Rs700 million, which has now reached Rs5.8 billion. Similarly, the NICVD, the SIUT and various other hospitals have been upgraded in terms of equipment, infrastructure, budget.

Syed Murad Ali Shah proudly said the Sindh government is the only provincial government which has made bridges on the River Indus. The chief minister lamented that some of the media organisations paint bleak picture of the provincial government's performance.