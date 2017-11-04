Alibaba launches e-trading hub in Malaysia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kuala Lumpur: Alibaba launched an electronic trading hub in Malaysia on Friday aimed at helping small- and medium-sized businesses, a first for the Chinese internet giant outside its home country.
The hub, part of a "digital free trade zone" near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, went live during a ceremony attended by Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.
It was the latest move by Alibaba into Southeast Asia, one of the world´s hottest e-commerce battlegrounds. The company has already built up a substantial stake in regional online retailer Lazada.
The trading hub offers Malaysian businesses help in areas including e-commerce, logistics and cloud computing, as well as in exporting their goods. The broader digital free trade zone, spearheaded by a Malaysian government agency, aims to help local firms sell their products more easily globally, and to make Malaysia the gateway for products entering Southeast Asia from outside the region.
Kuala Lumpur: Alibaba launched an electronic trading hub in Malaysia on Friday aimed at helping small- and medium-sized businesses, a first for the Chinese internet giant outside its home country.
The hub, part of a "digital free trade zone" near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, went live during a ceremony attended by Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.
It was the latest move by Alibaba into Southeast Asia, one of the world´s hottest e-commerce battlegrounds. The company has already built up a substantial stake in regional online retailer Lazada.
The trading hub offers Malaysian businesses help in areas including e-commerce, logistics and cloud computing, as well as in exporting their goods. The broader digital free trade zone, spearheaded by a Malaysian government agency, aims to help local firms sell their products more easily globally, and to make Malaysia the gateway for products entering Southeast Asia from outside the region.
Comments