Fri November 03, 2017
Lahore

November 3, 2017

Six officers transferred

LAHORE :The Punjab Government issued a notification of transfer posting of six officers on Thursday. According to the notification, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed Chaudhry has been transferred and posted as Secretary Transport, Mirza Nasir Inayat (awaiting posting) has been posted as Punjab Public Service Commission Secretary, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Numan Yusuf as Finance Department Deputy Secretary, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abid Sher as Higher Education Section Officer, Layyah District Monitoring Officer Syed Usman Munir as Minchinabad Assistant Commissioner and Amjad Saleem (awaiting posting) as SO Agriculture Department.

