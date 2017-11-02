Thu November 02, 2017
Lahore

November 2, 2017

Orange Train 76pc work done

LAHORE Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has completed 76 percent civil and 26 percent electrical and mechanical work so far.

The Lahore Commissioner on Wednesday chaired a weekly progress review meeting and expressed satisfaction over the progress. The meeting was informed that progress on package-I, from Dera Gujjran to Chauburji was 87 per cent, on package-II, from Chauburji to Ali Town was 59 per cent, on depot near Dera Gujjran was 81.5 per cent while on stabling yard near Ali Town it was 78.5 percent. Around 185 meter long bridge near Parachute Colony has entered the final stage of construction. To cope with any emergency, diesel-running locomotives have also been imported. These locomotives have been parked at Dera Gujjran. Deputy Mayor Nazir Khan Sawati, Punjab Mass Transit Authority Manager Operations Syed Uzair Shah and officials of LDA, Lesco, Wasa, PTCL, Sui gas, traffic police, railways, Rescue-1122, civil defence, and Chinese and local contractors attended the meeting.

