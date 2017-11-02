Two brothers arrested for rape, murderof minor

LAHORE :The Sabzazar police Wednesday claimed to have arrested two brothers who raped and strangled a seven-year-old girl three days ago.

Sadr police SP Rizwan Gondal disclosed this while addressing a press conference at Sabzazar police station on Wednesday. The girl went missing on October 30 at around 2pm. The police received an application about her missing and the SP was given the task to trace the girl.

The police registered a case and took two brothers Irfan and Rizwan in custody. The accused were the neighbours of the victims. The body of the victim was recovered on next day of the incident near Jinnah Hospital.

The locals of the area recorded their statements against the accused. During initial investigation, accused Rizwan confessed to his crime, saying he and his brother Irfan raped the victim (P) and later strangled her.

They first hid the body under a bed. As their parents returned home, they told them about the incident. The parents of the accused threw the body near Jinnah Hospital. Police also arrested the mother of the accused who also confessed her crime. The body was removed to morgue for autopsy which proved rape and killing.