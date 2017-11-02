Tetra Pak unveils innovations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: This year’s Gulfood Manufacturing will feature Tetra Pak’s most significant involvement to-date, a statement said on Wednesday. Under the theme, “Your Success Our Passion”, the company will be exhibiting cutting-edge technology, global knowhow, and innovations that are designed to meet customer demands and the changing needs of consumers in the region, it added. The new Tetra Fino® Aseptic 100 Ultra MiM package, as well as new processing equipment, such as the Tetra Pak® High Shear Mixer and the Tetra Pak® Extrusion Wheel, are among the innovations that will be launched at Gulfood Manufacturing, it said.
DUBAI: This year’s Gulfood Manufacturing will feature Tetra Pak’s most significant involvement to-date, a statement said on Wednesday. Under the theme, “Your Success Our Passion”, the company will be exhibiting cutting-edge technology, global knowhow, and innovations that are designed to meet customer demands and the changing needs of consumers in the region, it added. The new Tetra Fino® Aseptic 100 Ultra MiM package, as well as new processing equipment, such as the Tetra Pak® High Shear Mixer and the Tetra Pak® Extrusion Wheel, are among the innovations that will be launched at Gulfood Manufacturing, it said.
Comments