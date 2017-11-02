Thu November 02, 2017
Business

November 2, 2017

Tetra Pak unveils innovations

DUBAI: This year’s Gulfood Manufacturing will feature Tetra Pak’s most significant involvement to-date, a statement said on Wednesday. Under the theme, “Your Success Our Passion”, the company will be exhibiting cutting-edge technology, global knowhow, and innovations that are designed to meet customer demands and the changing needs of consumers in the region, it added. The new Tetra Fino® Aseptic 100 Ultra MiM package, as well as new processing equipment, such as the Tetra Pak® High Shear Mixer and the Tetra Pak® Extrusion Wheel, are among the innovations that will be launched at Gulfood Manufacturing, it said.

