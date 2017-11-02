Hubco wins award

KARACHI: The Hub Power Company Limited has won the GE Digital Innovator of the Year 2017 Award in the “Optimising operations category”, a statement said on Wednesday.

The award was received by Khalid Mansoor, chief executive, Hubco, in San Francisco, California at the Minds + Machines, Industrial Internet Conference, it added. “The Digital Innovator of the Year Award is a testament of our efforts in transforming Hubco into a digitally innovative corporation,” said Mansoor.

Last year, Hubco embarked the Industrial Internet Platform (IIoT) by signing a strategic agreement with General Electric for the digital transformation of its operations to achieve maximum efficiency and reduce maintenance cost.

Mansoor also said that the project known as Predictivity Enhancement and Performance Improvement (PEPI) will empower the Hub Power Company to analyse, predict and achieve efficiency across its operations with minimal changes to the existing hardware, it added.