Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Aisam, Mischa crash out of Rolex Paris Masters

Aisam, Mischa crash out of Rolex Paris Masters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his German partner Mischa Zverev crashed out of Rolex Paris Masters in France on Tuesday. The unseeded pair of Aisam and Mischa, ranked 31st and 52nd, respectively, lost to the unseeded duo of Fernando Verdasco from Spain and Diego Schwartzman from Argentina 6-4, 3-6, 11-13.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement