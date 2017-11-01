Aisam, Mischa crash out of Rolex Paris Masters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his German partner Mischa Zverev crashed out of Rolex Paris Masters in France on Tuesday. The unseeded pair of Aisam and Mischa, ranked 31st and 52nd, respectively, lost to the unseeded duo of Fernando Verdasco from Spain and Diego Schwartzman from Argentina 6-4, 3-6, 11-13.