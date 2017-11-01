PML-N intact despite reports of likely desertions

Islamabad: Despite existence of apparent difference of opinion, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is on the whole intact and united amid claims by those having nothing to do with this party that they have dozens of resignations of its federal and provincial lawmakers in their pockets.

Some senior PML-N leaders privately point to the disagreement while others openly talk about them but in a restrained and controlled tone. However, everyone optimistically say that the differences are not alarming and will be tided over by its top guns and that there is no division in the party.

Those glued to the PML-N see their electoral future by remaining associated with it and consider other parties not in a position that can make place for them on the victory stand in the next general elections.

It is an established political norm that on the eve of every parliamentary polls, movement of politicians from one party to another takes place with varying degrees. Therefore, this kind of activity, though at a limited scale, can’t be ruled out. At times, an atmosphere is created about the triumph of a certain party in the forthcoming elections which attracts such a lot to race towards it before the polls. For the moment, no such force is on the horizon.

Always, there have been perennial weathercocks in the field, waiting to go to another destination, citing unconvincing reasons. Despite the fact that the PML-N plunged into a crisis particularly after ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama case, there have been no desertions from it. Even if some may occur at a later stage, there is nothing on the surface for now.

Even figures like Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada, who have openly differed with Nawaz Sharif’s policy and want him to be on the sidelines, letting Shahbaz Sharif to “take over” the PML-N, are associated with it as they see their electoral future in this party in the next polls.

One bragging politician, who is more “concerned” and “worried” about the PML-N’s “unity” or “disunity” than the prospects of his own highly miniature political party, if it can be so called, keeps bombarding people with his claims that he has in his possession the resignations of a multitude of ruling party’s federal and provincial lawmakers.

Apparently, he himself is so unsure and confused about the veracity of disinformation or half-backed information regarding would-be, could-be defectors that he keeps changing their figure from 25 to 70. He is pretending as if they are on his beck and call and will leave the PML-N the moment he will call for it. If he has such influence over them as he asserts, and if there is some truth in his boasts, he would certainly love to have all such “deserters” in his own party, ditching the PML-N.

There are limited options available to potential PML-N floor-crossers, which deter them from changing their mind. Exercise of such choices may not generate the required number of votes that the PML-N has the standing to produce for them. Even at a time when the PML-N is yet to take key decisions and is confronted with a state of flux, it is still the most popular party according to all surveys and opinion polls.

One obvious option before the likely defectors from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) can be the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but despite all its pomp and show it is still not in a position to win the upcoming general elections to form next government at the federal level. Imran Khan is working hard to create a perception that he is the next man to rule Pakistan as the prime minister but a majority isn’t disposed to buy it.

While the PML-N is locked in a huddle at the highest level to firm up its future political trajectory, the PTI chairman is engaged in unstoppable “election campaign” by holding one public meeting after the other. He is giving the impression as if the parliamentary polls are just around the corner. In fact, he is attempting to rope in electables from all political parties specifically the PML-N.

The second option is the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), but there is no likelihood that any PML-N runner from Punjab, KP or Balochistan will prefer to exercise it because of its very poor standing. However, anyone would be inclined to join the PPP in Sindh, but the PML-N doesn’t have much say in this province.

The third option before the possible movers from the PML-N may be to contest elections as independent. Only those, who need no support of any political party, will prefer to fight this way. There are only exceptions that can win on their own without the votes of any political force.

Religious-political parties like the Jamaat-e-Islami will be no option for those craving for “greener pastures”. Same will be the case with the two new religious parties that competed in the recent by-elections to NA-120 Lahore and NA-4 Peshawar in which they bagged nearly 13,000 votes together, demonstrating, however, that they can’t produce victory of their candidates.