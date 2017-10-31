Noorani discharged from hospital

ISLAMABAD: Doctors have discharged Ahmad Noorani, investigative reporter with The News, with an advice for a weekly check-up.

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, her predecessor Pervaiz Rashid and others visited Noorani’s house to ask after his health. They said that attack on Noorani is attack on journalism, adding that the attack is being investigated at a higher level and the culprits will soon be arrested.

A team of neuro and E&T doctors discharged him Monday after witnessing improvement in his reports. They advised him if he goes through vomiting and nausea or feel headache, he should come to hospital. Noorani suffered an attempt on his life on October 27 by six people riding three motorcycles.