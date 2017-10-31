Faryal moves ahead amid criticism

LONDON: Faryal Makhdoom is forging ahead with her own career following her very acrimonious marriage split from British boxer Amir Khan by promoting her eponymous cosmetics line, reported foreign media.

The 26-year-old American-Pakistani entrepreneur is adjusting to life as a single mother to daughter Lamaisah who she shares with her estranged husband, 30, taking to Instagram to promote her latest products.

Using herself as the model for her new line of lipsticks, Makhdoom stunned in a flawless close-up selfie of her perfectly made-up face with striking black eyeliner and blue contact lenses. Makhdoom has been finding her feet since her husband of three years announced that they were divorcing on Twitter at the end of summer.

On the other hand, she has come under fire after transforming into DC supervillain Poison Ivy for Halloween, as she received a cold reception after unveiling her striking makeover on Instagram.

Some fans accused her of going against the teachings of Islam by embracing Halloween, which grew out of pagan traditions. However, scores of her 812K followers soon flocked to her defence, while others gushed about her "amazing costume" and pointed out the hypocrisy in some of the statements.