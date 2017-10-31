JS Global Capital to hold conferences in US cities

NEW YORK: For the promotion of foreign investments in Pakistan, Pakistan’s renowned institution JS Global Capital, in partnership with its US partner Rosenblatt Securities, is organising conferences in various parts of the US, including New York, Boston and Washington.

Many renowned political and business leaders will also attend these conferences, including Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain and Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Muneer Kamal. On the other hand, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Consul General in New York Raja Ali Ejaz and Swedish Fund MD Tundra Fonder will also attend these conferences.

These conferences will kick off in New York. The first conference will be held in a hotel in New York from October 31 to November 1. During this conference, many representatives from various walks of life will participate to promote foreign investment in Pakistan, including Pakistan Oil and Gas, Pakistan Petroleum, Pakistan State Oil, Habib Bank, United Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank and many others.

On October 31, the Pakistani delegation will meet representatives of the New York Stock Exchange over a breakfast meeting.

The Pakistani delegation will also tour the New York Stock Exchange. Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain and PSX Chairman Muneer Kamal will meet many investors and businesspersons. In the evening, a special dinner will be hosted at the Pakistan Consulate.

On November 1, the conference will be continued in a hotel in New York. The day will kick off with a speech of Joseph Gawronski, who is the president of Pakistan’s US partner Rosenblatt Securities. JS Global Bank CEO Kamran Nasir, Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, Senator Mushahid Hussain and PSX Chairman Muneer Kamal will also address the community to promote foreign investments in Pakistan. Following the first session in afternoon, the Pakistani delegation will start meeting various US investors.

Conferences of similar nature will also be organised in Boston and Washington on November 2 and November 3 respectively. The Pakistani delegation has also scheduled meetings with the representatives of the US government in Washington to discuss future opportunities and possibilities. The delegation will also meet the members of American Business Council of Pakistan.

The purpose of these conferences is quite clear. These conferences want to accelerate the speed of development in Pakistan by bringing foreign investments to the country. This is an effort by the private sector of Pakistan to boost country’s economy. One of the aims is to highlight the fact that it’s not just the government of Pakistan that is attracting foreign investors, but the private sector of Pakistan is also doing its best to attract foreign investors in order to amplify country’s growth and development.