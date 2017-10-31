68 prisoners handed over to India

LAHORE :Pakistan Rangers Punjab on Monday handed over 68 prisoners to Indian Border Force as a goodwill gesture after they were released from Landhi Jail Karachi.

From Karachi to Lahore, Edhi Foundation provided free transport, meals and clothes to prisoners besides giving cash and other gifts.

Gang smashed: Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff Model Town claimed to have arrested ringleader of Basu gang and his accomplice and recovered 17 vehicles worth Rs 10.29 million, master keys, and illegal arms from them.

Police followed a tip-off and arrested Abbas and his accomplice Rafiq. They have confessed to committing 100 such crimes. DIG Police has announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for the police team.

Traffic awareness: City Traffic Police continued delivering traffic awareness lectures in schools, colleges and bus stands. CTO Rai Ijaz said CTP have been playing a vital role in educating people about traffic laws.

Indian visitor dies: A 30-year-old Indian died in Lower Mall police limits on Monday. The victim was identified as Sohail Ahmad of Delhi. He came to Pakistan to see his relatives in Malak Park where his condition went critical all of a sudden. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police claimed that the death was natural. However police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.