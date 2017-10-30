Education reforms

Higher education institutions in our country are not playing an active role in stimulating critical thinking among students. What stand between an educated and uneducated person is critical thinking skills. Critical thinking leads to creativity and innovation – two things that are absolutely necessary for progress and development. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) can play a major role by introducing such policies which can ensure promotion of critical thinking among students.

But unfortunately, the HEC’s role in this regard is unsatisfactory. Every year, the HEC offered scholarships to produce scientists, economists, industrialists, engineers. . It usually ignores scholars from humanities, literature, philosophy and social sciences for getting prestigious scholarships. Is it possible to combat intolerance, terrorism and sectarianism without encouraging the subjects which are the fountains and glaciers of critical thinking?

Hammad Shakeel Ur Rahman Hissam (D I Khan)