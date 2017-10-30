Imran can push country into an abyss only: Ahsan

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that an inexperience and naive person, who has never run even a local bodies institution, is seeking the key to govern 200 million people of Pakistan.

He was criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan while talking to the media here on Sunday. He said Imran Khan could push the country into an abyss but could not take it to any heights of development and prosperity.

“If Khan Sahib (Imran Khan) lectures on development, his sermons should be thrown into a dustbin.” He said Imran Khan did play Test cricket, but in the field of development, he even didn’t play the club cricket.