Shahid Afridi receives achievement award

BAHRAIN: In order to appreciate and recognise the lifetime achievements of star Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi in the field of sports and to appreciate his social efforts, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik has presented Afridi with an “Ambassador’s Achievement Award” at a ceremony organised at the prestigious Gulf Convention Centre in Bahrain in presence of over 400 overseas Pakistanis from across the Gulf.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Javed Malik said, “Shahid Afridi is, without doubt, one of the most accomplished sportsmen of our country and an icon for youth. During his illustrious career, not only has he won countless matches for Pakistan, but he has also won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis inside and outside Pakistan. So this award is to show the appreciation on behalf of the overseas Pakistanis, especially those who live in Bahrain and the Gulf countries.”

While appreciating the organisers of the prestigious ceremony, the ambassador appreciated Sufyan Usman and Mohammed Usman for their efforts to unite the community and said that the social work being done by Shahid Afridi, particularly in the field of healthcare and education, was indeed remarkable.

While thanking Ambassador Javed Malik and the Pakistani community in Bahrain, Shahid Afridi said that he was extremely grateful for the love and appreciation that he has received in Bahrain.

Speaking to the media after the event, Ambassador Javed Malik said that efforts were underway to promote closer linkages between Pakistan and Bahrain in the field of sports. He said that plans are being made to organise some friendly matches between both countries and expand the cooperation.