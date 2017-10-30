25th Sindh Women’s Swimming C’ship from Nov 18-19

KARACHI: The 25th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2017 will be held here at Karachi Gymkhana from November 18-19.

The Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA) is organising the event. This championship, which began 25 years ago by KWSA, is the largest female sporting event in the country, KSWA said in a press release on Sunday.

“Many swimmers who began their swimming career at these events have brought laurels to Pakistan by winning medals at the South Asian Games and South Asian Swimming Championships,” it said.

This silver jubilee anniversary will be a momentous one with a record number of 500 expected participants from schools, clubs and as individuals, the organisers said.The two-day event will be conducted in six age-groups: 8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and open age-group.

Last year’s champions Karachi Grammar School will be challenged by Karachi United, Beacon House School System, Karachi Club, Karachi Gymkhana, City Schools, Links; Bayview Academy, Bay View High, Haque Academy and Lahore Grammar School.

The opening ceremony will be held at 8:30am on November 18 and the closing ceremony will be conducted at 5pm on November 19. The organisers have advised to contact at [email protected] for information about the event.