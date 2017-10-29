Stroke claims 6.7m lives annually

Islamabad

Stroke is the second most common cause of death in the world, causing around 6.7 million deaths each year, taking a life every five seconds. Every two seconds, someone in the world will have a stroke. The burden of stroke due to illness, disability and early death it causes is set to double worldwide within the next 15 years. Almost 1 in 8 deaths worldwide are caused by stroke.

Leading Neurologists at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) shared these data Saturday while addressing participants of a public awareness walk organized by in connection with World Stroke Day. A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

Consultant neurologist SIH Dr. Maimoona Siddiqui said, “Stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Without blood, brain cells can be damaged or die. Depending on which part of the brain is affected and how quickly the person is treated, the effects of stroke on survivors can be devastating to a person’s body, mobility and speech, as well as how they think and feel.” Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability globally. It can happen to anyone at any age, and impacts everyone: survivors, family and friends, workplaces and communities. Stroke also increases the risk of dementia, she said.

Dr. Maimoona added that in Pakistan, the annual mortality rate per 100,000 people from stroke has increased by 40.9% since 1990, an average of 1.8% a year. As many as 350,000 Pakistanis suffer from stroke every year. Mortality ranges between 11-30%, 118,545 lives (females: 61,289; males 57,256). Around 80% of all strokes are preventable, she said, briefly describing the clinical presentation and risk factors, importance of educating general public and purpose of organizing such events.

Consultant neurologist at SIH Dr. Raja Farhat Shoaib stressed the need for everyone to know their personal risk factors: control high blood pressure, do moderate exercise five times a week, eat a healthy and balanced diet, reduce your cholesterol, maintain a healthy BMI or waist to hip ratio, stop smoking and avoid second-hand exposure, identify and treat atrial fibrillation, reduce your risk from diabetes, talk to your doctor, and get educated about stroke, he recommended.