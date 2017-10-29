PM approves renaming of two roads

Islamabad

Prime Minister has approved renaming of two roads of Islamabad giving 7th Avenue title of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi and Service Road (East), F-11, as Agha Nasir Road.

The approval by the Prime Minister has been granted on recommendations of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board.

CDA Board which the summary sent for Prime

Minister’s approval through Ministry of Capital Development & Development Division.

Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerizad had moved the summary in the CDA for renaming two late literary personalities of the country. Yasir Peerzada has said that renaming these roads heroes is a tribute by CDA to their contributions. Like entire nation we also have paid our gratitude to them.

Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi wrote 50 books on topics such as poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism and art, and was a major figure in contemporary Urdu literature.

He received awards

such as the Pride of Performance in 1968 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1980 for his literary work.

Late Agha Nasir remained director, producer, broadcaster and a TV playwright. He started his career at Radio Pakistan in 1955. He later directed films and worked in the Pakistan television industry for over 50 years. Agha Nasir was considered by many people in Pakistan, as a 'living encyclopaedia' of the broadcasting history in Pakistan.

He was also pioneers of the state run television and also headed the Pakistan Television Corporation and later he remained associated with Jang Group till his death.

In its meeting held on May 19, this year CDA Board approved renaming Service Road (East), F-11, as Agha Nasir Road. CDA Board during its meetings has approved renaming of different roads in Islamabad after names of Tufail Niazi, Muhammad Mansha Yad and Shanul Haqqi.

The CDA Board has approved renaming of roads after Safwat Ghayyur Shaheed, Captain Mubeen Shaheed and Aitzaz Hassan Shaheed also.

After approval from CDA Board the cases for approval of renaming different roads after names of above mentioned prominent personalities have also being sent to Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) for seeking final approval of Prime Minister of Pakistan.