Fake documents

Like many other social problems, the menace of perjury and forgery is rampant in our Pakistani society. Despite legal powers, our authorities have not done anything to discourage and weed out the curse of perjury and forgery from society.

There are many people who use unfair means to obtain fake domiciles and permanent resident certificates (PRCs). They use the documents to get jobs in government organisations. This unlawful practice hurts genuine residents of the region. Had our authorities taken adequate measures against perjurers and forgers, there would have been social justice in society.

Hashim Abro (Islamabad)