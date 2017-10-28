Justice Ejaz takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, the next senior Judge of the Supreme Court, has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). The oath was administered by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed in the Supreme Court, Islamabad, on Friday. Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will act as the CJP during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan, remains abroad. The ceremony was attended by judges of the SC, advocate general, Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers. Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, SC, conducted the proceedings of oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the SC were also present.