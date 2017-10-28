22 UK university reps visit TMUC

Islamabad :The flagship Millennium University College (TMUC), a project of Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) in collaboration with British Council organised a visit of the representatives of 22 UK universities on Friday, says a press release.

The visiting institutions include the University of Lincoln, University of Glasgow, University of Edinburgh, University of Essex, University of Northampton, Queen Mary University of London, University of Southampton, University of Dundee, University of Leeds, Robert Gordon University, University of Strathclyde, University of Manchester, Durham University, Aston University, University of Nottingham, University of Warwick, University of Stirling, University of Kent, University of Wolverhampton, University of Hertfordshire, University of Bristol and University of Surrey.

The university representatives were there for on-spot counselling sessions about scholarships and study prospects in United Kingdom. It was a productive and interactive session for The Millennium University College and Roots Millennium School students, the latter attending from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mirpur and Gujranwala campuses.

It was a highly interactive question and answer session in which undergraduate, AS and A Level students posed pertinent questions regarding “study in UK”, the cultural difference and environment in UK colleges and universities. After the question and answer session RMS Chief Executive Faisal Mushtaq met the representatives and thanked them for honouring the Millennium University Campus with the visit. Later, a group photograph of the university representatives, students and staff was taken to mark the ending of the grand ceremony.

The Millennium University College is an institution of higher learning committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programs underpinned by innovative research, scholarship and professional practice.