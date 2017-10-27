Music auditions

Lahore :The Lahore Arts Council’s ongoing “Peace through Music, Alhamra Unplugged Season-II” final auditions will be held today (Friday). According to a press statement issued, the objective of this exercise is to provide a platform to youngsters to showcase their talent. Executive Director Capt. Atta Muhammad Khan said 30 singers and composers would be selected through auditions. 11-16 songs would be recorded in ‘Alhamra Unplugged Season-II’.