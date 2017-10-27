Drug inspectors notification suspended

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court has suspended the notification pertaining to appointments of drug inspectors in Punjab and directed the government to apprise the court of the procedure followed for these appointments. Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA), challenging the appointments alleging sheer violation of rules and merits in the process to benefit the blue-eyed.

Representing the association, Barrister Haroon Dugal argued that the secretary health appointed the drug inspectors without adopting proper procedure laid down in Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 as well as Recruitment Policy, 2004. He said the posts of the provincial drug inspectors were to be filled through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), but the respondent without any advertisement made the impugned appointments.

Referring to a Supreme Court’s judgment, the counsel said the act of the government was prima facie violative of fundamental rights of citizens guaranteeing under Article 18 of the Constitution. When asked by the court, a government’s law officer sought time to confirm whether the posts of the drug inspectors were advertised.

Justice Jawad Hassan adjourned hearing until November 3 and suspended the notification regarding the impugned appointments.

Notices: The Lahore High Court Thursday issued notices to federal government and Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) on a petition challenging composition of the council’s incumbent cabinet.

Some lawyers, including Chaudhry Tahir contended in their joint petition the election of the present cabinet of the PMDC was a result of a presidential ordinance (amendment) issued in 2015. They said the ordinance stood lapsed after four months and could not become an Act.

However, they said the cabinet continued to rule the council without fresh election. The petitioners said new election of the council had to be conducted by the federal government as per the PMDC Amendment Act, 2012 but the government failed to fulfill the requirement of the law. Justice Shahid Karim sought replies from the respondents by December 19.