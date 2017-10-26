UVAS holds mooton parasitology

LAHORE :The Department of Parasitology of University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Parasitology and Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised a two-day ‘International Parasitology Conference (PARACON) Recent Advances and Emerging Issues in Parasitology’ on Wednesday at UVAS city campus Lahore.

Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Secretary Naseem Sadiq presided over the inaugural session of the conference while UVAS Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Faculty of Veterinary Science Dean Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Department of Parasitology Chairman and Pakistan Society of Parasitology President Prof Dr Kamran Asharaf, Dr Imran Rashid and scholars from different countries, including USA, UK, Germany, Iran, China, Tunis, Belgium and a number of participants from public and private organisations attended the PARACON. Naseem Sadiq said people who are supplying milk manufactured from injurious chemicals are the real ‘parasites’ hitting livestock sector. He said livestock department is taking strict action against them in Punjab. He thanked UVAS for organising the conference and called national and foreign experts to suggest recommendations for eradicating parasites and improving health and reproduction of animals. He said livestock department in collaboration with UVAS would also organise capacity building trainings to address parasites issues in animals and control deadly diseases.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said livestock is not only the major source of livelihood of poor farmers but also important for the economic development of the country. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf highlighted the objectives of the conference. He said conference was aimed to bring together veterinary & medical practitioners, parasitologists, researchers, academia, students and professionals regarding recent advances and emerging issues in parasitology.