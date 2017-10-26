Thu October 26, 2017
Business

October 26, 2017

LCCI for public-private partnership

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ranking in ease of doing business can be improved through public-private partnership; therefore, government should take business community on board.

In a statement, LCCI president Malik Tahir Javed and vice president Zeshan Khalil said that the country’s ranking should be improved to achieve the required economic goal.

The LCCI office-bearers said the cost of doing business is hindering the growth of all sectors of the economy whether it is manufacturing or agriculture.

Pakistani merchandise are best of the best in the world, but fast losing their due place in the international market because of high input cost in Pakistan, they added.

Comments

