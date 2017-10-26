APCMA rejects meeting on pricing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has rejected the announcement that a meeting of the association with the industry on pricing and input cost matters has been convened on October 26.
A spokesperson of the APCMA on Wednesday denied any meeting of cement manufacturers called by the association and termed a meeting announcement letter presently in circulation as fake, fabricated and malicious in its content.
The APCMA has decided to approach the law-enforcement agencies to initiate action on the circulation and fabrication of a fake letter, he added. The spokesperson said the letter in circulation allegedly calling for a meeting on pricing and input cost matters is not only fabricated, but is also a criminal act.
The fake letter has been designed using fake logo of the association, as well as fake signatures of the chairman in order to achieve some malicious objectives.
