Wed October 25, 2017
National

October 25, 2017

Railways fares reduced

LAHORE: On the directions of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the fare rates on Main Line track (ML-I), Peshawar to Lahore, have been reduced up-to 49 percent for both business and economy class. Fares of Jaffer, Khyber Mail and Awam Express have been reduced to 50 percent according to new schedule whereas fares on rail cars have also been reduced. The new fare rates would be implemented by November 01.

