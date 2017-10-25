Importers to challenge RD in court

LAHORE: Consumer goods importers are mulling to move Sindh High Court against the regulatory duties imposed on imports, industry officials said on Tuesday.

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) said government levied regulatory duties without consulting the importers.

PFIA said the duty was also slapped on raw materials of some industries. “Duty would neither increase the revenue of the government nor help in bridging the gap between imports and exports,” it said in a statement.

“Rather, it may encourage smuggling and under-invoicing and discourage those businessmen who believe in fair dealings and contributing to national exchequer.” The association hoped that the judiciary would decide on merit and the unjustifiable duties would be withdrawn.